A familiar face takes over South Fulton public safety as investigation continues into chief

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Dr. Cedric Alexander has been appointed as the interim public safety director for the City of South Fulton, following the placement of Police Chief Keith Meadows on paid administrative leave amid ongoing investigations.

Alexander, who has extensive experience leading law enforcement departments across the country, was called upon by the city manager of South Fulton to step in during this critical period.

His appointment comes after multiple lawsuits were filed against Meadows, alleging misconduct and a hostile work environment within the department.

“I want to engage the opportunity to continue to move this city forward, as I have in other jobs that I’ve had in the past, and giving ourselves an opportunity to recognize how good we are, and how talented we are, and that’s the people that make up the organization between police and fire,” Alexander said.

The lawsuits against Meadows include allegations of retaliation against officers and influencing polygraph tests.

In response to these claims, the city council has voted to initiate a third-party investigation to ensure a thorough and unbiased review of the situation.

Alexander, known as a “fixer” in law enforcement circles, expressed that his decision to accept the interim position was straightforward, given the city’s need for leadership during this tumultuous time.

His track record in similar roles across Georgia and other states positions him as a capable leader to guide South Fulton’s public safety department.

As the investigation into Meadows progresses, Alexander’s leadership will be crucial in maintaining stability and confidence within the department and the community.

The city is hopeful that his experience will help navigate the challenges ahead.

