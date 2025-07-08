South Fulton police chief disciplined supervisor accused of bullying, despite firing recommendation

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A spokesperson for the South Fulton police chief says he stands by how he handled this situation even though he didn’t do anything Internal Affairs recommended.

This whole investigation started nearly two years ago when Detective Pserdia Dickerson says a female lieutenant threatened and belittled him in front of several other officers.

He says Lt. Uniquka Norris called him names we can’t air on television and placed her gun on a desk while saying, “Hold my gun, Jack. I don’t want to have to shoot nobody.”

Dickerson filed a grievance against that supervisor. A different lieutenant led the investigation the investigative findings recommended no disciplinary action for Norris.

Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes said Internal Affairs disagreed and started a new investigation.

Channel 2 Action News obtained the Internal Affairs complaint investigation findings. Written by Maj. Aldranon English, it concludes that “...the working environment relative to the zero tolerance harassment and bullying in the workplace policy - was ineffective, to the extent that there was a permissive environment for bullying and harassment within the workplace...”

Internal Affairs recommended termination for Norris and termination or at least demotion for three other supervisors accused of violating policy by not reporting what they heard Norris say and do.

South Fulton Chief Keith Meadows didn’t follow any of the recommendations.

Instead he suspended Norris for three days, and three other officers in command staff got written reprimands.

“If a major investigates and says terminate, you would think if you were the chief, ‘Hey, termination,’” said Dickerson’s attorney, Mario Williams.

Tori Cooper, a spokesperson for the police department, said, “The department stands by the decision that we made in terms of disciplinary action. We considered all factors, evidence, witnesses who were there. And after interviewing all of those people, the chief ultimately made the decision that he felt was the most appropriate.”

Williams says things got worse when Norris came back from suspension. Meadows placed Dickerson right back under Norris’s command.

Dickerson’s attorney says this is a classic case of coverup instead of weeding out bad officers.

“So basically he blows the whistle, right?” Williams said. “He says she acted inappropriately, violated numerous rules, regulations, policies to my detriment, threatened my life in my opinion. That’s what he’s saying. And then from that point on I’m retaliated against consistently over time to the point that now I’m back underneath her. And it’s like – ‘OK, what are you gonna do about it, Pserda? You gonna stay or you gonna leave?’”

The major who conducted the internal affairs investigation is no longer in that position. Meadows says it had nothing to do with this case.

The spokesperson for the department says Dickerson has nothing to worry about when he returns to work.

