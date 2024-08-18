South Fulton police want to identify man they say stole a gun

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton police want to identify a robbery suspect.
Police say the man pictured entered a business at 3820 Stonewall Tell Road and forcibly took a gun from a victim on April 2.
If you can identify him, police ask you to call Detective Kelvin Thomas at the South Fulton Criminal Investigations Division at 470-298-6469.
