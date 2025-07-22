South Fulton police say man with schizophrenia has been missing for over a week

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton police are searching for a missing, endangered man.
Larry Holt, 36, was last seen on Monday, July 14 when he was dropped off by a Lyft driver at 9:50 a.m.
Police say he may have started walking in the Old National corridors.
Holt is diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.
He is six feet tall, weighs approximately 240 lbs, is bald, and has brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a peach or orange shirt, gray shorts, and black sneakers.
If you see him, please call the South Fulton Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 404-771-9744 or email CIDReports@cityofsouthfultonga.gov.
