South Fulton police say man with schizophrenia has been missing for over a week

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton police are searching for a missing, endangered man.

Larry Holt, 36, was last seen on Monday, July 14 when he was dropped off by a Lyft driver at 9:50 a.m.

Police say he may have started walking in the Old National corridors.

Holt is diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

He is six feet tall, weighs approximately 240 lbs, is bald, and has brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a peach or orange shirt, gray shorts, and black sneakers.

If you see him, please call the South Fulton Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 404-771-9744 or email CIDReports@cityofsouthfultonga.gov.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group