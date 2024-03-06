South Fulton Police Department announces selection of first LGBT law enforcement liasion

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The City of South Fulton Police Department announced they’ve chosen an officer to serve as their first-ever LGBT Law Enforcement Liaison.

Officer Kevin Turner was chosen to serve as the liaison with a mission of being “a bridge between the LGBTQ+ community and the police department,” according to South Fulton police.

Explaining the need for such a position, the department said, “The LGBTQ+ community has historically had complex relationships with law enforcement. Having a liaison fosters a safe space for open communication and collaboration. This is especially crucial in Metro Atlanta, a region with a vibrant LGBTQ+ population.”

Through Turner, South Fulton police said they want to create a more inclusive and equitable community for everyone.

As the LGBT Law Enforcement Liaison, Turner will work to build trust and understanding, increase communication and ensure fair and respectful treatment for all between the police department and the LGBTQ+ community in the City of South Fulton, according to the department.

Turner has been with the South Fulton Police Department since 2020, officers said, and “over the years has identified a need for LGBT representation in our community, not only for the citizen[s] but for potential and current officers.”

The department said Turner has made it his mission to support LGBTQ+ members of law enforcement and help strengthen the relationship between the police department and the city’s LGBTQ+ community.

Turner was certified by Out to Protect, a nationally accredited LGBT Law Enforcement Liasion Academy, SFPD said.

