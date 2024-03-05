DEA agents seize $1.5M worth of crystal meth from Norcross storage unit

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Tons of people drive by a storage facility on busy Jimmy Carter Boulevard every day, not knowing that close to 1,000 pounds of meth was inside the units.
The DEA said it’s an example of how metro Atlanta is very much involved in cartel drug wars.
There were more than 855 pounds of crystal meth found in the Norcross storage unit on Monday, estimated to be worth $1.5 million on the streets.
