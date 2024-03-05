DEA agents seize $1.5M worth of crystal meth from Norcross storage unit

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Tons of people drive by a storage facility on busy Jimmy Carter Boulevard every day, not knowing that close to 1,000 pounds of meth was inside the units.

The DEA said it’s an example of how metro Atlanta is very much involved in cartel drug wars.

There were more than 855 pounds of crystal meth found in the Norcross storage unit on Monday, estimated to be worth $1.5 million on the streets.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson speaks to the DEA Special Agent in Charge about the huge bust LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Braves unveil $10M in upgrades coming to Truist Park for 2024 season Baseball season is right around the corner and the Atlanta Braves are offering fans a look at Truist Park upgrades to expect this season.

©2023 Cox Media Group