A Cobb County softball league claims a mom, the team treasurer, stole over $100k from the league

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County softball league says a mom took thousands of dollars from the league.

They said she used her job as the treasurer to steal cash.

The mother, Brook Foster, 33, was booked and quickly bonded out of the jail on Monday.

People with the softball non-profit reached out to Channel 2 Action News hoping their story would help others.

“I’m very, very angry. I’m mad,” said Elizabeth Theobald with Kennworth Park & Recreation.

Foster was arrested on Monday after being accused of stealing more than $100,000 from the young girls, ages 4-18, who play softball at Kennworth Park & Recreation in Acworth.

Police say she was charged with felony theft.

“The person who did it I would consider a friend. Our girls were best friends. So that hit even harder,” said Theobald.

Some of the missing money was supposed to pay for new batting cages, but when a $20,000 check bounced, they learned they had a bigger financial issue.

“We investigated because I knew a large amount of money we should have because we were going to have cages built. And we discovered we had a negative balance,” said Theobald.

The hard-earned money raised by the non-profit through sponsorships and player fees was intended to help the softball program, but instead, Theobald said their treasurer, Foster, stole it little by little over a two-year period.

“You could see where she started to take a little bit of money in the beginning and then a little more. And then the summer of 2022, it caught up with her,” said Theobald.

While thousands of dollars may have been stolen, Theobald talked about the lessons they’ve learned moving forward.

“The first lesson is that she could have been charged with worse charges. However, we didn’t have her sign an agreement that she could only use check cards for our use. That the charges are only theft,” said Theobald.

They have since added more steps to help monitor how money is deposited and withdrawn from their account.

