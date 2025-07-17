South Fulton PD urges parents to be aware of ‘door kick challenge’ on TikTok

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The City of South Fulton police is urging families to be aware of a growing TikTok trend.

It’s called the “door kick challenge.” Some TikTok users have posted videos of themselves kicking the doors of random homes and running away as a prank. But police say this trend is dangerous and isn’t a joke.

“Parents, please be aware of the various TikTok challengers your children may be participating in. Because when they’re going to the home of someone they do not know, that homeowner does have the right to protect their property,” Lt. Ebony Bullock said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

South Fulton police have not said if they are investigating any specific reports within the city. They are asking anyone who is a victim or witness to the trend to contact them immediately.

Channel 2 Action News previously spoke with DeKalb County neighbors who were victims of the prank.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group