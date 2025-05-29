Dangerous TikTok trend startles DeKalb County residents

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Some people in DeKalb County are concerned that a viral TikTok trend is making its way to their neighborhood.

The challenge involves children banging on front doors in the middle of the night.

Channel 2’s Cory James spoke with a couple of neighbors who were shaken up when it happened to them.

Two of those homeowners said their first thought was that someone was trying to break into their home. They never imagined it was a game that was going too far.

Surveillance footage captured a person pulling on the doorknob of a Woodland Hills home late at night, then banging on the door and running to a waiting vehicle out front.

One homeowner said someone did the same thing to his home 15 minutes earlier. His home security cameras captured the person walking up to his house before turning around.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“They noticed the cameras turned back to the car to grab a hoodie or a shirt and came back to the door and started pounding on it,” the neighbor said.

Two days later another neighbor about a mile away posted that he experienced the same thing.

That man caught up with one of the kids involved and learned that a trend is going around on social media that encourages children to kick, or kick in, front doors.

Channel 2 contacted DeKalb County police and they said they have investigators looking into this being part of that viral social media trend.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group