South Fulton mayoral candidates try to clear up rumors that they misused taxpayer money

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The City of South Fulton mayoral candidates are trying to clear up rumors that they misused taxpayer dollars.

The candidates acknowledged to Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln on Monday the heavy mudslinging online, but they want voters to focus on the facts and ensure the right person gets selected. They also say transparency remains their top priority.

“We want the next leadership to come in and unify our city,” candidate Carmalitha Gumbs said.

“I’m excited to move forward because I believe our city wants change. Our city wants transparency and ethics back in City Hall,” candidate Mark Baker said.

With one week before voters head back to the polls to elect South Fulton’s next mayor, Gumbs and Baker are hitting the ground, speaking with voters.

“It’s about just running your race, and running on your merit,” Gumbs said.

“I’m excited. I’m elated,” Baker said.

Both candidates told Lincoln that they want to restore the reputation of the mayor’s office.

Earlier this year, current Mayor Khalid Kamau faced backlash after he was caught misusing thousands of taxpayer dollars on international flights and furniture.

“The mudslinging is hard,” Gumbs said.

But now, new allegations of misspending involving the two mayoral candidates are circulating online.

Baker was accused of using taxpayer dollars to pay hundreds in fraternity dues, an error he said was quickly corrected after a staff member mistakenly made the purchase.

“My assistant did what he thought he was supposed to do because he was encouraged by the assistant city manager, who told him it was OK,” Baker said.

Gumbs denies allegations she used taxpayer dollars to pay more than $700 for college tuition, saying a staff member made that purchase after receiving authorization from the former procurement officer.

“I did not find out she used the P-card until we went through the audit. And at that time, she was addressed, disciplined, and released from her role,” Gumbs said.

Both candidates say they bring strong track records. Gumbs points to her district having one of the lowest crime rates.

Baker said during his time on council, he passed several major pieces of legislation, including ending no-knock warrants in the city and approving the CROWN Act

“I’m hoping voters will see that through all the mudslinging, they’ll be able to see the true leaders,” Gumbs said.

“Our citizens are aware of our potential, and they’re ready to relaunch it,” Baker said.

Early voting has already begun, and the official runoff election date is Dec. 2.

