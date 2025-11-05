No decision in South Fulton mayoral race, runoff set for Dec. 2

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Voters in the city of South Fulton will have to head back to the polls to decide who will be their next mayor.

No candidate secured more than 51% of the vote.

Channel 2’s Ashli Lincoln was at Councilwoman Carmalitha Gumbs’ watch party on Tuesday, where she led throughout the evening, but didn’t cross the 51% threshold.

The latest data showed Gumbs with 39% of the vote.

Newcomer Dr. Mark Baker earned 19%, and former South Fulton Mayor William “Bill” Edwards received 16%.

There were nine candidates on the ballot for this race.

Several voters told Lincoln they wanted change after incumbent Mayor Khalid Kamau faced backlash for unauthorized spending of taxpayer dollars.

Gumbs said she’s focused on what’s next - the runoff election.

“That’s something I want to do as mayor — restore trust in City Hall. Residents want to feel comfort and confidence in their local government, and that’s why I’m doing this," Gumbs said.

Kamau received less than 5% of the vote. Lincoln contacted him for comment, but did not receive a response.

The runoff election is set for Dec. 2.

