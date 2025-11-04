City of South Fulton voters head to the polls to decide if they want a new mayor

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Voters in the city of South Fulton are heading to the polls to possibly elect a new mayor, with nine candidates vying for the position amid calls for change in city leadership.

The election comes after a year of controversy surrounding the current mayor, Khalid Kamau, who faces accusations of misusing taxpayer funds for personal expenses and international trips. The large number of candidates reflects a community eager for new leadership and direction.

“It’s a wide pool of people,” said Drew De Man, a South Fulton resident, highlighting the diversity of choices on the ballot.

“This is probably the largest for the mayor — they’re all over the place, it’s a lot,” South Fulton voter Adina Lofton said.

Earlier this year, the city was embroiled in controversy when allegations surfaced that Kamau had spent taxpayer money on personal items and trips abroad.

This has led to increased scrutiny of the city’s leadership. In addition to the financial allegations, there has been opposition to large warehouse developments in the area, as well as a failed attempt to raise the millage rate, which was voted down earlier this year.

Despite the negative headlines, some residents, like Drew De Man, still support Kamau.

“I would like to see Kobi Kamau be reelected because his vision is the one I believe in,” De Man said.

Other candidates in the race include current councilwoman Carmalitha Gumbs, former mayor William “Bill” Edwards, and South Fulton native Ray Mills.

“It’s time for a positive way of thinking, a positive way of action,” Adina Lofton said.

