South Fulton homeowner faces charges after large parties, recent shooting near property

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — It’s a showdown over parties. A South Fulton homeowner was arrested and booked in jail this weekend after another large party at his home.

Police said his property has been the source of disorder, including a shooting linked to a party last month.

Channel 2’s Candace McCowan reports that South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows said he personally went to a home off Pittman Road Friday. This was after word spread on social media about another large party at the property, which has been host to many parties.

“I specifically told him that if he had events that got out of hand much like the one where the shooting occurred, there would have to be enforcement,” Meadows said. “He was not receptive, unfortunately.”

It was hours later, when hundreds showed up at the home, his officers arrested the homeowner, Michael Williams.

“No music was outside. The people were in the backyard, and all the cars were contained on my property,” said Williams, who was charged with maintaining a disorderly house.

The arrest follows a Memorial Day pool party that ended in a scuffle, that led to a shooting just off the property. And then a woman was hit and killed after getting off a bus chartered by organizers of a party at the property.

“The bus was chartered by the organizers at the party,” Meadows said. “The bus driver pulled over and put everyone off the bus, and at some point after that, the young lady was struck and killed by a vehicle.”

“I understand in the past someone got shot, but no one gets shot every time I have an event here,” Williams said.

City Councilmember Helen Willis said Williams’ parties are interrupting neighbors’ quality of life and that his parties require a permit.

“The reason he doesn’t do things the right way is because he knows he would never be permitted to have a party, charge people in a residential community and have over 300 people,” Willis said.

As for Williams, he tells me he’s canceled some of his future events, but not all of them.

“I didn’t do anything wrong for them to arrest me for that anyway, but yes I will have another party,” Williams said.

“Listen I’m not going to stop. As long as residents keep calling, I’m going to keep coming,” Meadows said.

