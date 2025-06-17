Woman threw dogs out of car at busy Cobb intersections and sped off, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. —

Police are looking for a woman accused of killing three dogs at busy intersections.

Investigators told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell that 11 other dogs Jamie Penland agreed to care for are missing. She faces three felony charges in connection with the incidents.

The extremely disturbing case for investigators unfolded when Cobb County Animal Services began getting calls about dead dogs at two different busy intersections, including one in Powder Springs.

Pictures of dogs living in deplorable conditions were taken when Animal Services stepped in to help a man with 22 of his dogs.

“Back in December last year, the owner had been hospitalized and we found a relative to keep care of the dogs. The owners had signed those dogs over to us,” said Steve Hammond, Cobb County Animal Services director. “Instead of overwhelming the shelter due to our occupancy, we elected to work with the owner and the family to bring them in slowly.”

Animal Services took eight dogs that were eventually adopted.

According to investigators, the owner’s granddaughter, Penland, agreed to care for the remaining dogs until Animal Services had room for them.

“While we were working with her, we were providing food, so she didn’t have to come out of pocket for that,” Hammond said.

After Penland’s grandfather died, Hammond said they received calls about animals that had been hit by cars or found dead.

“Our officers were familiar with the animals,” he said. “They had seen them and photographed some of them prior, and they started recognizing them.”

Investigators are tying the deaths to Penland. According to witnesses, police say she removed the dogs from her car at two different busy intersections and sped off.

“They are small dogs. They are going to be hard to see depending on traffic,” Hammond said. “And it’s horrible that somebody would do that when there are other options.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cobb County Animal Services.

