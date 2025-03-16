Shooting near apartment complex leaves one dead, another injured in South Fulton

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The South Fulton Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night.

Police were called to 4900 Delano Road in South Fulton around 9:30 p.m. last night. The address corresponds to the Freedom Park Apartments.

When they arrived, they found two victims with gunshot wounds at the complex.

Both men were taken to the hospital, however, one died from his injuries.

The deceased has been identified as Kenyon Collins.

Police do not have motive for the shooting at this time and no arrests have been made.

Their investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

