Tears and frustration for seniors who say thieves keep breaking into their cars

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Residents at an apartment complex for seniors told Channel 2 Action News criminals broke into more than two dozen cars,and they said this is not the first time this has happened.

The seniors who live at the Anthem Senior Apartments in the City of South Fulton told Channel 2′s Tom Jones the break-ins are taking money from their pockets they don’t have.

Cynthia Hildreth said she burst into tears when she stepped outside.

“When I came out here and saw my car. December. And then now,” she said.

Hildreth said someone broke her car window and got inside Sunday night and back in December. She’s on a fixed income and said the car break-ins are stressing her out.

“Got a heart condition and this ain’t helping,” she stated.

Sunday night suspects broke in more than two dozen cars, and stole one.

“It’s 30 cars this time. It was 21 the time before,” Donita Etheridge told Channel 2s Tom Jones.

Channel 2 Action News saw plastic bags covering the broken windows of several cars while a repairman went from car to car fixing windows. Some residents believe the criminals are looking for money and guns.

“We don’t have guns in our glove compartments. We would take them in the house. We’re seniors,” Josephine Edwards pointed out.

The seniors believe the criminals are coming in through a wooded area that surrounds the complex.

“It should be gated. It should be fenced in. And a fence high enough,” Hildreth explained.

Residents have asked management for a fence and for a security guard from midnight to 6 a.m. They said management told them it would cost too much.

“I don’t feel safe right now,” Edwards said.

Jones went by the leasing office to see what management had to say.

A manager gave Channel 2 Action News the following statement:

“My first concern is for the privacy of my residents and employees.” She then gave him an email address for further comment.

Residents feel like management and the criminals don’t care about them.

“We’re their grandmothers. Their aunts. Their moms,” Etheridge said.

Thornton Kennedy, a spokesperson for the complex, later sent a statement that said:

“To say we are frustrated is an understatement, and they (managers) are listening to their residents and have taken many, many steps to protect them and their property.”

Seniors at the complex have had town hall meetings with police and their councilperson. But still, this problem persists.

One man said this is the fifth time they have had multiple cars broken into in one night.

