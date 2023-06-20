2 dead, another injured in triple shooting at southwest Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA — Atlanta police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that at least two people are dead and another person has been injured in a shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex.
Police were called out to the scene along McDaniel Street SW around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Channel 2 Action News has multiple crews at the scene, speaking with investigators about what sparked the shooting.
