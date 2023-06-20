Here is the richest person in Georgia, according to Forbes

ATLANTA — Georgia has plenty of Fortune 500 companies, big businesses, and new developments going on.

While plenty of companies in Georgia have strong business, the owner of one company takes the title as the richest person in the state.

According to Forbes, the holder of that title is Dan Cathy, the chairman of Chick-fil-A.

Forbes ranked the richest person in each state.

Cathy’s father Truett founded Chick-fil-A in 1967.

Dan Cathy took over as CEO in 2013, later being succeeded by his own son, Andrew, in November 2021.

Keeping it in the family, Bubba Cathy, Dan’s brother, serves as executive vice president.

So how much is Dan Cathy worth to hold the title of the richest man in Georiga?

Forbes says he’s worth about $11.2 billion.

The finance publication says he shares the position on the ladder with his family, including his wife Trudy Cathy White, and his brother Bubba.

The richest on the list is Elon Musk, the richest in Texas at $230 billion.

Surrounding states include Jimmy Rane of Alabama, CEO of Great Southern Wood Preserving, at $1.2 billion.

Ken Griffin, Founder and CEO of Citadel LLC is the richest in Florida at $33 billion.

James Goodnight, CEO of SAS Institute is the richest in North Carolina at $9.5 billion. In South Carolina, Robert Faith tops the list in South Carolina with $5.2 billion as CEO of real estate firm Greystar.





