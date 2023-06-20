A man offered a 13-year-old girl a ride, then trafficked her for 3 months at a metro Atlanta home

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A 46-year-old man pleaded guilty to a number of charges including trafficking and child molestation.

It was November 4, 2020, when Douglas County officials said a 13-year-old girl ran away from her mother’s Cobb County home.

While the teen was walking in part of Cobb County, an unidentified man offered her a ride and reportedly took her to his house in Douglas County.

According to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office, once they arrived at the home, the man contacted Dale Drzewucki, 46, and offered sex with the minor in exchange for drugs.

Eventually, Drzewucki picked up the victim and kept her at his Douglas County home for nearly three months, authorities said.

The attorney’s office said during that time, Drzewucki sexually abused the child repeatedly and kept her intoxicated by giving her drugs and alcohol.

Officials said disturbing evidence on Drzewucki’s phone showed that he made threats against the minor when she declined to have sex with him.

In January 2021, the victim was reportedly able to leave the home and contact her mom. Authorities said her mother called police, resulting in an investigation into the case.

On June 5, Drzewucki pleaded guilty to the trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, rape, statutory rape, enticing a child for indecent purposes, child molestation, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The judge sentenced Drzewucki to life and serve 25 years.

