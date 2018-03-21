Security increased to prevent potential looters after tornado destroys neighborhood

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Residents are picking up the pieces in south Fulton County where a EF-2 tornado hit Monday evening.
Many homes in Jumpers Trail, Fairburn's Chestnut Ridge subdivision, are left open to the elements and to criminals.
Channel 2’s Audrey Washington said homeowners are working to get their houses boarded up, so no one can steal anything inside.
Some of the homeowners Washington spoke with Wednesday said they've spotted police patrolling the area just keeping an extra eye out while people clean up.
“You want to definitely keep looters out,” resident Demonta Streeter said. “It’s a major problem.”
They're dealing with everything from shingles blown off roofs to homes ripped wide open.
The Red Cross is helping out those who are displaced and some churches are opening doors for residents to have a place to stay.
