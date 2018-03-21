0 Residents left to pick up the pieces after tornado touched down in Georgia

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - People are preparing to rebuild after storms damaged dozens of homes throughout metro Atlanta.

The work to re-build and replace what homeowners in the Chestnut Ridge Subdivision loss Monday night will take time.

The Red Cross is helping out those who are displaced as some churches are opening doors for residents to have a place to stay.

The light of day Tuesday revealed the devastating impact of an EF-2 tornado on a South Fulton County neighborhood Channel 2's Carl Willis visited.

The work continued for many as the sun went down.

Cuadrado said he and his wife were in their home on Campbellton-Fairurn Road during the storm. He said she was reluctant to seek shelter at first but then the sirens sounded.

"She saw the severity of it once we heard the sirens,” Cuadrado said.

Moments later, a tree came crashing down.

“Down in the basement, we heard a huge bang,” he said.

Just across the street, nearly an entire neighborhood was affected.

In Jumpers Trail, Fairburn's Chestnut Ridge subdivision, it was everything from shingles blown off roofs to homes ripped wide open and story after harrowing story of how families came this close to being hurt.

"My daughter's room is almost destroyed. There's glass on her bed."

Professionals flooded the neighborhood Tuesday.

"The churches are opening up so people will have places to stay. Security will be around," said Robb Pitts, chairman of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners.

Cuadrado, a Jehovah's Witness, said his congregation is doing their part to help.

"They have a disaster relief program and all of the friends brothers we rally together in these times of distress and we take care of each other," Cuadrado said.

