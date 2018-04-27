Robbery suspect caught after police track his ankle monitor, investigators say

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A young man is now sitting in jail after police say he was seen on home surveillance video breaking into a home, stealing flat-screen TVs, laptops and even the piggy bank of the homeowner's 14-year-old daughter.
Officers say it was easy to find him because the man was breaking into home while wearing an ankle monitor.
“I don’t think that they’re very bright,” the burglary victim told Channel 2’s Tom Jones. “Why would you do something like that when someone can see where you are.”
