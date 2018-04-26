  • Sketch released of woman whose remains were found in suitcase on side of I-75

    BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has now put a face on a suitcase full of bones found last year in Butts County.

    A forensic artist has created a sketch of what an unidentified woman might have looked like.

    Last December, a suitcase full of bones was discovered in the woods along I-75 in Butts County.

    A forensic anthropologist determined bones were those of an African American female but age range is wide. Investigators say she could have been anywhere from 19 to 45-years-old.  She had a broken ankle at some time in her life.

    So far, investigators call it an undetermined death.  

    They aim to find out who she was and they hope artist Kelly Lawson's sketch will jog some memories. 

    Channel 2's Berndt Petersen spoke to Lawson about her responsibility and the unique feature that could make the woman easy to recognize, on Channel 2 Action News at 4:45. 

