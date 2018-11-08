Recognize this man? He's accused of exposing himself inside Walmart

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - A woman told police she was simply shopping at a local Walmart when a man exposed himself in front of her.
Channel 2's Audrey Washington obtained surveillance photos of the man police are searching for after she received a tip about the case.
The City of South Fulton police said the man committed the lewd act before 6 p.m. on Halloween at the Walmart on Old National Highway.
"That's disgusting. Hopefully, they catch him," shopper Nicole Heath told Washington.
Each Walmart shopper who spoke with Washington had a similar reaction when they were told what happened.
Police do not know the identity of the man or why he did it, but they want him off the streets.
Heath said that no matter what, women need to always keep an extra eye out, even in places where they feel safe.
"If something like that would’ve happened to me, I would have screamed it really loud and brought it to everyone’s attention and someone snatch him," Heath told Washington.
Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Crimestoppers in the City of South Fulton.
