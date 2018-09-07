Police search for suspects who killed father of 2 in carjacking, torched car

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A 24-year-old father of two was killed in a carjacking Monday night after three suspects ambushed a car in East Point, police say.
Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes spoke with East Point police, who said two men were in car in a parking lot at an East Point apartment complex. The passenger, Terrick Matthews, was sleeping.
Police say Matthews woke up when the armed suspects opened the car doors. As Matthews tried to cooperate with the suspects and tried to get out of the car, one suspect shot him in the neck, killing him.
Police said the suspects then went to a nearby gas station, where they filled up a Sprite bottle with gas. They then burned the stolen car in a nearby parking lot, according to police.
Fernandes obtained surveillance video that shows what police say are five people of interest at the gas station. Three were involved in the carjacking, police say.
Why police say the suspects continued to put people in danger after the murder, for Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- BREAKING: Man in custody after threatening mass shooting at mall
- Florence expected to regain strength; East Coast could see impact this weekend
- Local college cheerleader suing over national anthem protests
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}