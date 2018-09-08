BREAKING: Police arrest 15-year-old in connection to deadly carjacking

EAST POINT, Ga. - East Point police have arrested a teenager accused of being involved in a deadly carjacking that claimed the life of a 24-year-old father.
Channel 2's Michael Seiden spoke with East Point detective Ebony Johnson, who said a 15-year-old male surrendered after his mother saw him on the news and called police.
Authorities are still searching for two more suspects.
We'll have a LIVE report on the search for two other suspects for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
Police say Terrick Matthews 24, was asleep in a car at an apartment complex in East Point on Monday night when three men approached the car with guns. Matthews woke up and tried to comply with the suspects but one shot him in the neck. He died from his injuries.
The suspects drove to a nearby gas station where they filled a soda bottle with gasoline, police say. They then drove to a parking lot and torched the car.
The three suspects were caught on the Exxon's surveillance cameras.
Matthews was the father of two young children.
