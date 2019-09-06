Parents of young girls with asthma plead with apartment management to fix A/C

EAST POINT, Ga. - An East Point family says they've been without working air conditioning in their apartment for more than a week now, and they're upset that the management company hasn't fixed it despite numerous requests.
To make matters worse, the couple who lives in the home says both their young daughters, 8 and 3 years old, have asthma and it's dangerous for them to sleep in the hot apartment.
"It's literally been miserable all this past week. The temperatures have been 90 and above," Christopher Wright said.
"I've cried, like, God, I don't know what else I can do," Letia Wright said.
TONIGHT AT 11: Channel 2's Alyssa Hyman walks you through the different ways she's tried to get answers for the family.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}