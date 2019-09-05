Former mayor's brother back in spotlight after guilty plea by city official

ATLANTA - A guilty plea entered by a former top Atlanta city official puts Tracy Reed, brother of former Mayor Kasim Reed, back on stage in a federal corruption investigation.
The latest revelation about Tracy Reed came when the city's contract compliance director pleaded guilty to wire fraud and tax fraud.
Channel 2 Action News learned then that Larry Scott had hidden his interest in a company in which Tracy Reed and his wife also had an interest.
When Larry Scott pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court, Tracy Reed wasn't mentioned, but his name was in the air because the company that got Scott in trouble was organized by him and Tracy Reed's wife, Crystal, in early 2011.
What we're uncovering about the alleged ties between Tracy Reed and Larry Scott, TONIGHT AT 6.
