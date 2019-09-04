ATLANTA - Another senior city official is set to plead guilty Wednesday afternoon to charges related to the federal corruption investigation into Atlanta City Hall.
Larry Scott will plead guilty to wire fraud and filing false tax returns, Channel 2’s Aaron Diamant has learned.
We're digging through the criminal information to learn more about the charges and will have a LIVE report on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
Scott resigned suddenly last week after a visit from the FBI. Scott’s name was not previously mentioned in early stages of the Atlanta corruption investigation.
Scott ran a critical part of the city’s procurement operation, a department that’s been central to the federal investigation.
He spent 17 years with the city, nearly all of it as the senior official in Contract Compliance. He became director in 2014. Contract compliance is supposed to ensure that businesses owned by women and minorities get their fair share of city contracts. To date, the corruption investigation has not appeared to focus on the Office of Contract Compliance.
The weekend before last, Channel 2 Action News learned that FBI agents came to Scott’s home to question him. We are told he submitted his resignation to city almost immediately after that visit.
