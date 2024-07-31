Mother, infant killed in overnight house fire in South Fulton

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A young mother and her infant child were killed early Wednesday morning when their South Fulton home caught fire.

Firefighters were dispatched to the Connell Road home at midnight and when they arrived a few minutes later, they found the home 50% in flames.

Channel 2 Action News is working to get the latest details. Updates LIVE on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

They were told that four people were trapped inside the house.

The mom and child were found on the second floor of the home and had died from their injuries. Neither’s identity has been released.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Our hearts are heavy as we extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones affected by this heartbreaking event,” South Fulton police wrote in a statement.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Man killed by tree during storms in Cherokee County identified A man who died Tuesday night after a tree fell on his moving car in Cherokee County was identified Wednesday morning.

©2024 Cox Media Group