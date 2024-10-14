Man shot, killed during domestic dispute in South Fulton. Woman questioned by police

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Sunday.
Police said at about 1 p.m., officer responded to reports of a shooting at a home near Welcome All Road and Jeffery Drive.
When officers arrived they discovered a 41-year-old man had been shot to death.
Police said the shooting may be related to a domestic dispute between two parents.
The mother has been held for questioning.
No arrests have been made yet.
