Man shot, killed during domestic dispute in South Fulton. Woman questioned by police

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Sunday.

Police said at about 1 p.m., officer responded to reports of a shooting at a home near Welcome All Road and Jeffery Drive.

When officers arrived they discovered a 41-year-old man had been shot to death.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said the shooting may be related to a domestic dispute between two parents.

The mother has been held for questioning.

No arrests have been made yet.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group