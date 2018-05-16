  • Teen in critical condition after being shot at gas station

    By: Darryn Moore

    Updated:

    SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a shooting at a gas station in the city of south Fulton. 

    We have a reporter and photographer at the scene for live updates on Channel 2 Action News This Morning. 

    Channel 2’s Darryn Moore spoke to police at the scene about what happened.

    They said the male victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Teen in critical condition after being shot at gas station

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man shoots 3 people, later killed in deputy-involved shooting, GBI says

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police searching for attacker in brutal beating of 2 women

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Woman found hanging from tree near local Walmart; no foul play suspected

  • Headline Goes Here

    Clarkston police ID person of interest in violent home invasion