Man says his car burst into flames after Walmart oil change -- and offered $200 in compensation

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Joshua Nesbitt went in for an oil change and ended up with his car destroyed by fire.
It happened at a Walmart in College Park and the store is refusing to pay for the damage.
Channel 2's Justin Gray talked to Nesbitt who said the car's engine burned up.
"Just total shock. I mean, I went for routine oil change, next thing you know my car is gone," Nesbitt said.
College Park man goes into Walmart for an oil change, then this happens! We're asking Walmart why they are only offering $200 in restitution live at 4 pic.twitter.com/GD6d9dq5o3— Justin Gray (@JustinGrayWSB) December 9, 2019
