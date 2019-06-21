Man accused of ‘creepy' South Fulton County home invasions now in custody

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man suspected of committing a string of home invasions in South Fulton County turned himself into authorities early Friday morning.
Jacquez Antonio Walker, 22, is now being held in the East Point jail and will be charged with a number of burglaries related to recent home invasions in the city’s Heritage Park subdivision, Deputy Chief Russell Popham said.
Walker turned himself in around 3 a.m., Popham said.
“We’d been looking for him,” the deputy chief said. “He’s now in custody.”Walker was identified as a suspect in the break-ins a few days ago when East Point police released his photo.
Residents of the subdivision had described the suspect as “creepy” because he would enter the homes and just stand there. Police have said that in all but one of the break-ins, nothing was stolen.Tiffany Wiseman’s home in the Heritage Park neighborhood was hit twice in one week, she said in an interview with Channel 2 Action News.“When I screamed he didn’t move, and he just needs to be caught,” Wiseman said.
Wiseman said the incident was unnerving. Afterward, she barricaded herself inside her home and armed herself, she told the news station. Two days later, the man was back again, she said.
