Loved ones continue fight for justice after grandmother found dead in trunk of car

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - One year later, friends and family of a local grandmother say they still don’t have closures after their loved one was found dead in the trunk of a car nearly a year ago.
Toni Abad was found dead just two days before Christmas last year.
Fulton County Police said De'Asia Ra'meke Page was charged with murder and aggravated assault on Dec. 24. On Dec. 25, police arrested and charged 18-year-old Jared Kemp with murder.
Abad worked at a nearby Publix.
Tonight, friends and family gathered to remember Abad and to reaffirm their fight for justice. Channel 2’s Matt Johnson has their story, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}