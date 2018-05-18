Identity theft 'victim' may have been part of elaborate scheme, police say

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned that a woman who claimed to be a victim of identity theft, is now facing charges because police say she may have been in on the whole thing.
Investigators say Bridgett Fulton, 49, was seen on bank security video two weeks ago cleaning out a customer's bank account.
That customer, Quintasha Swanson, sat down with Channel 2’s Nefertiti Jaquez and told her that she couldn’t believe someone would do that to her.
“I’m a single mom working hard and to have someone go in and take something you’re working hard to build,” Swanson said.
Now, investigators say there reason to believe that Swanson may have been involved in the theft with Fulton.
"(She is charged with) false report of a crime," Maj. Lance Paterson with the College Park Police Department.
"But there are other charges pending?" Jaquez asked Patterson.
"Potentially," Patterson said.
We’re speaking with investigators about the evidence that could tie her directly to the crime, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}