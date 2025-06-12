Hundreds of metro Atlanta dads gather at the library weekly to promote reading

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — What started as one metro Atlanta dad wanting to bond with his daughter has quickly grown to a community of hundreds of fathers.

Khari Arnold told Channel 2’s Lori Wilson that he was looking for a way to bond with his daughter.

“I said, ‘What can I do that is free, one, and that she will benefit from as well?’” Arnold said.

So he started taking his daughter to the library every weekend and posting it on social media.

“It hit me while I was doing it, to make it bigger than about my daughter and I, but to make it about the community,” he said.

Since then, the Library Dads has grown to a community of more than 300 dads who can now lean on each other as they raise readers.

The Library Dads will celebrate their first anniversary of gathering together on Father’s Day weekend.

“A Library Dad...is someone who reads to their kids,” Arnold said. “As humans, we naturally crave people who can relate to us...and when it comes to fatherhood, we need people who have been through the journey as well.”

Click here for details on the next Library Dads event.

