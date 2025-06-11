High School football coaches in Fayette County learn life-saving skills

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Orthopedic surgeon Chuck Fryberger said they are working against the clock.

“You really only get one chance to take care of an injured athlete correctly. You want to do it right the first time. The best way to do that is to have practiced,” Fryberger said.

A group of head football coaches and athletic directors from Fayette County Schools did just that Wednesday.

Piedmont Orthopedics, Piedmont Fayette Hospital, and the Fayette County Department of Fire and Emergency Services teamed up to provide training.

“They walk away knowing what to do and how to do it,” Captain Jason Anderson said.

Anderson said if a player suffers a head, neck, or spinal injury, first responders could still be a few minutes away.

That’s why coaches need to know how to take action immediately.

“You need to get them supine and get their facemask off, because you may need to be able to breath for them. If people don’t practice, they freeze. That’s human nature. But if you practiced--you may have that momentary freeze—but you go right back to your training,” Fryberger said.

