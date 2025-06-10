Inspired by faith, DeKalb County church goes solar with 340 panels

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Solar panels are now installed under the cross on the roof of Dunwoody United Methodist Church.

Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen said it is the answer to a question the congregation had been wrestling with.

“What are we going to do to be better stewards of the location God has given us in Dunwoody, now Sunwoody?” Senior Pastor Phil Schroeder asked.

Sunwoody is an appropriate name now that this church has gone solar.

“This is a 152-kilowatt solar energy system. It’s 340 Georgia made solar panels,” Sunpath Solar CEO Seth Gunning said.

Gunning said the panels will power more than 20% of the church’s energy needs and cut the power bill by nearly $15,000 a year.

“God has gifted us with this planet, but it has limited resources. The best way to be stewards of that gift is to adopt sustainable practices,” Dunwoody City Council Member Tom Lambert said.

The church partnered with nonprofit Georgia Interfaith Power and Light, and the Georgia Bright program to reach a solar goal set six years ago and also to fulfill an even higher calling.

“We want to take care of the creation that has been entrusted to us since the very beginning,” Schroeder said.

