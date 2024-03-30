Have you seen this woman? Police need your help to find her

EAST POINT, Ga. — Police in East Point need your help finding a missing woman.
They say Michelle Hongsheng disappeared Wednesday afternoon near West Potomac Drive.
Police said the 49-year-old suffers from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.
She was last seen wearing a purple shirt, a khaki sweater, and some khaki shoes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 404-559-6229 or call 911.
