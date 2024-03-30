Gwinnett County

Metro Atlanta teen gets into Uber while leaving school. Police say she hasn’t been heard from since

By Mary Alice Royse Ginther, WSBTV.com

Rohjae Imani Kathryn Watts (Gwinnett County police)

By Mary Alice Royse Ginther, WSBTV.com

Authorities are looking for a teenager who hasn’t been seen since leaving school.

Gwinnett County police said they are looking for 16-year-old Rohjae Imani Kathryn Watts, who was last seen on Wednesday leaving Collins Hill High School and getting into an Uber.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Watts has not returned home since leaving school, authorities said.

Police did not say if they knew where the Uber was going.

TRENDING STORIES:

Watts was last seen wearing grey sweatpants and a black top. She is 5 feet 7 inches and weighs 150 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Watts’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Gwinnett County Police Department at 77--513-5300.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Good Friday kicks off busy holiday weekend of worship and giving back in the metro

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read