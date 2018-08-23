GDOT says one of metro area's most congested interchanges is in for major overhaul

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - One of the metro area's most congested interchanges is in for a major overhaul.
The Georgia Department of Transportation will build a diverging diamond interchanges at Camp Creek Parkway and Interstate 285.
Drivers in the area said traffic gets backed up on the interstate ramps and that can happen any time of day -- not just rush hour.
GDOT has taken notice, and said it will become the very first diverging diamond interchange in the south metro.
