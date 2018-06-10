  • GBI investigating officer-involved College Park shooting

    COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into a shooting that happened in College Park early Sunday morning.

    According to the GBI, preliminary information from Fulton County authorities indicates that two sheriff’s officers were working an off-duty part time job at the Cozumel Mexican Cantina on Old National Highway.

    An altercation ensued with several customers in the parking lot.

    Someone fired at least two shots at other customers. 

    A deputy and security guard fired their weapons.

    The shooter was hit and taken into custody. 

    He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

    A woman not involved with the incident was also shot and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where she is stable.

    No officers were hurt during the shooting, the GBI said.
     

