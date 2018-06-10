GBI investigating officer-involved College Park shooting

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into a shooting that happened in College Park early Sunday morning.
According to the GBI, preliminary information from Fulton County authorities indicates that two sheriff’s officers were working an off-duty part time job at the Cozumel Mexican Cantina on Old National Highway.
Details of the shooting on Channel 2 Action News Sunday AM.
TRENDING STORIES:
An altercation ensued with several customers in the parking lot.
Someone fired at least two shots at other customers.
A deputy and security guard fired their weapons.
The shooter was hit and taken into custody.
He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
A woman not involved with the incident was also shot and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where she is stable.
No officers were hurt during the shooting, the GBI said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}