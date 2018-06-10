Tree falls along I-20, blocks several lanes

ATLANTA - A tree fell across several lanes of Interstate 20 right before the Fulton Industrial Boulevard exit (Exit 49) on Sunday afternoon.
The tree fell around 4 p.m., blocking three lanes of traffic. DOT crews quickly cleared the debris from the roadway and had the lanes back open by about 4:30 p.m.
There is no word on any injuries.
Fulton Co: I-20/eb before Fulton Industrial (exit 49); fallen tree blocking 3 right lanes; only the far left lane getting by https://t.co/KslBQmUsyy #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/MYPK19JTSJ— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) June 10, 2018
