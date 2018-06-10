  • Tree falls along I-20, blocks several lanes

    ATLANTA - A tree fell across several lanes of Interstate 20 right before the Fulton Industrial Boulevard exit (Exit 49) on Sunday afternoon. 

    The tree fell around 4 p.m., blocking three lanes of traffic. DOT crews quickly cleared the debris from the roadway and had the lanes back open by about 4:30 p.m.

    There is no word on any injuries. 

