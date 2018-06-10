  • Sheriff's Office issues warning of alligator sighting in Walton County

    WALTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is warning neighbors about an alligator that was spotted by several people.

    Residents sent the sheriff’s office photos of the gator that was seen along Jersey Walnut Grove Road.

    “If you see this guy, leave him alone. He’s just trying to survive just like the rest of us,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

