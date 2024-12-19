Multiple arrests made after woman’s attack while getting the mail uncovered animal cruelty case

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Fulton County police have identified four suspects charged last month during an animal cruelty investigation at a home in the City of South Fulton.

On Nov. 21, Fulton County’s Animal Services Unit executed a search warrant at a home in the 2800 block of Old Farm Road, where they discovered 20 dogs, nine of which were puppies.

Police arrested Jayden Raymone Artez Ivey, 21, Reginald M. Hughes Jr., 33 and Ramon Artez Mack, 50 on unrelated charges.

As of Wednesday evening , police are still searching for Kamal Skinner, 47. He is wanted on nine felony warrants for aggravated animal cruelty.

Investigators say they detained 12 people who had been squatting in the home. Authorities also confirmed that a 6-month-old baby and 1-year-old child were also living in the home.

“There were deplorable conditions in the home,” said Capt. Nicole Dwyer, who oversees the county’s animal services unit. “Human feces all over the floors and walls and the walls were falling in. There were drugs.”

Dwyer says the investigation began after three dogs from the home attacked an 85-year-old neighbor while she was standing at her mailbox.

One of the dogs involved in that attack was shot and killed by police after it charged at Dwyer while she and her team were serving search warrants at the home.

“At that time, he was currently still biting me and one our officers discharged his weapon and struck the dog,” she added.

Dwyer said despite the filthy conditions, they still managed to rescue eight Pit Bull puppies from the home. They are currently being cared for at a county facility and will eventually be put up for adoption.

If you are interested in adoption, you can find more information by clicking on the link here.

