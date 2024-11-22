Woman, 85, attacked by dogs while getting mail. What police found a month later was disturbing

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — An 85-year-old woman says she was attacked by dogs last month that came out of a South Fulton County home where police found 9 dead on Thursday.

Police ended up arresting four people at the home along Old Farm Road.

Edelmira Gonzales said he was getting her mail when the dogs attacked her, and there is video of the incident.

Investigators also told Channel 2’s Michael Seiden that five people are now in jail in connection to the animal cruelty investigation.

Rafael Gonzalez said he is grateful that his 85-year-old mother is alive and well after she survived the vicious dog attack earlier this month.

The entire incident was captured on their family’s home security camera.

“She was out there getting the mail at the mailbox. The dogs came over here,” Rafael Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said his mother began to scream for help and eventually she fell to the ground where the dogs continued to bite her.

“And one guy calls the dogs off and gets in his car and leaves,” Rafael Gonzalez said.

He said he called 911 and also filed a report with animal control.

On Thursday, Fulton County investigators showed up to his neighbor’s home where they made a disturbing discovery: 19 dogs, nine of which were dead, all of them living in filthy conditions.

Authorities also arrested four people on existing warrants and a fifth person who is facing multiple counts of animal cruelty.

“What do you think was going on over there?” Seiden asked Rafael Gonzalez.

“I have no idea. I have absolutely no idea,” Rafael Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez' mother told Seiden she’s focused on her recovery.

“Today I feel a lot better, but it was real, real bad,” Edelmira Gonzales said.

Rafael Gonzalez said he is still nervous for his family because one of the dogs that attacked his mother is still roaming around.

Investigators also told us that one of their officers was forced to shoot one of the dogs after it tried to attack him.

We are still working to learn more about the suspects and the crimes they are charged with.

We’ve reached out to investigators, but so far, they haven’t gotten back to us.

