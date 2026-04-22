Fire breaks out again at troubled South Fulton condos

South Fulton firefighters responded to another fire at a troubled condominium complex.

The fire started around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Camelot Condominiums off Old National Highway.

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Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach showed the building damaged in the fire on Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.

The battalion chief at the scene told Gehlbach that the building is occupied, but no one lived in the unit that caught on fire. No injuries were reported.

The Camelot complex has been plagued by squatters, multiple fires, and violent crime over the years. The most recent fire before Wednesday happened in December and five people were hurt.

In February, crews started to tear down one of the buildings as part of the City of South Fulton’s long-term effort to revitalize the area.

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