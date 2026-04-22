Man exposes himself to visitors at Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area

ROSWELL, Ga. — A man is in custody after visitors at a popular metro Atlanta park reported him for exposing himself to them.

The National Park Service rangers responded to Old Mill Park in the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area on Sunday.

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Visitors called rangers after they spotted a man exposing himself to them. The NPS along with Roswell police responded and took the man into custody.

Officials have not identified the man or the charges he is facing.

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