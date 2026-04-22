Metro Atlanta woman living in tent because she says her rental home has mold

CARROLLTON, Ga. — A metro Atlanta woman says she has been living in a tent outside her rental home for weeks because of what she describes as an ongoing mold problem inside the unit.

Erica Jackson, a renter in Carrollton, said she moved into the tent in March after months of complaints about conditions inside her duplex.

“This is my current house, it’s a little tight,” Jackson said, describing the tent, which she has outfitted with basic necessities, including a makeshift kitchen and an air conditioning unit.

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Jackson said she began noticing mold on her belongings shortly after moving into the home. She reported the issue to her landlord, Wilson Family Properties, which hired a third party to inspect the unit.

According to that report, environmental testing detected elevated levels of outdoor mold inside the home but did not recommend additional remediation.

“I can’t breathe in my home even with the windows up,” Jackson said.

Unsatisfied, Jackson said she hired her own specialist, who also found high levels of outdoor mold and pointed to a possible moisture issue related to the roof.

“I’m not safe in the house,” she said.

Wilson Family Properties said in a statement that it hired two companies to inspect the home and found no mold issues. The company provided one report stating, “I see no reason to suspect a mold issue in the home at this time.”

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A representative for the company described Jackson as a disgruntled tenant who owes several months of back rent.

Jackson disputed that claim, saying she is behind by one month after withholding rent because repairs were not made.

Court records show Wilson Family Properties filed a magistrate court case seeking about $1,200 in unpaid rent.

“I’m in a binding contract, and the same way I’m supposed to hold up my end of the bargain, they’re supposed to hold up theirs,” Jackson said.

A judge is scheduled to hear the case Friday. Jackson said she plans to present findings from her independent inspection. The property management company maintains it has done nothing wrong.

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